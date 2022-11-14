Aggarsain Spinners reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 400.00% to Rs 2.85 crore

Net profit of Aggarsain Spinners remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 400.00% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.850.57-17.19-70.180.140.150.040.030.020.02

