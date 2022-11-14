JUST IN
Online Information Technologies reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
Aggarsain Spinners reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 400.00% to Rs 2.85 crore

Net profit of Aggarsain Spinners remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 400.00% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.850.57 400 OPM %-17.19-70.18 -PBDT0.140.15 -7 PBT0.040.03 33 NP0.020.02 0

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 11:52 IST

