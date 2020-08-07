JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Lemon Tree Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.87 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Inditrade Capital standalone net profit declines 92.86% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit rises 29.25% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 22.19% to Rs 1974.00 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat rose 29.25% to Rs 190.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 147.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.19% to Rs 1974.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2537.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1974.002537.00 -22 OPM %31.1626.37 -PBDT596.00594.00 0 PBT295.00252.00 17 NP190.00147.00 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 08:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU