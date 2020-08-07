Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit rises 29.25% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.19% to Rs 1974.00 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat rose 29.25% to Rs 190.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 147.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.19% to Rs 1974.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2537.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1974.002537.0031.1626.37596.00594.00295.00252.00190.00147.00

