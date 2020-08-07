Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit rises 29.25% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Electronics standalone net profit declines 73.56% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit declines 88.60% in the March 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.20% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 22.19% to Rs 1974.00 croreNet profit of Dalmia Bharat rose 29.25% to Rs 190.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 147.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.19% to Rs 1974.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2537.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1974.002537.00 -22 OPM %31.1626.37 -PBDT596.00594.00 0 PBT295.00252.00 17 NP190.00147.00 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU