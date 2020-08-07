KEI Industries consolidated net profit declines 20.77% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.07% to Rs 745.35 crore

Net profit of KEI Industries declined 20.77% to Rs 36.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 45.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.07% to Rs 745.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1081.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.745.351081.369.6910.5364.0986.0849.5070.9236.2345.73

