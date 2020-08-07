JUST IN
KEI Industries consolidated net profit declines 20.77% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.07% to Rs 745.35 crore

Net profit of KEI Industries declined 20.77% to Rs 36.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 45.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.07% to Rs 745.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1081.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales745.351081.36 -31 OPM %9.6910.53 -PBDT64.0986.08 -26 PBT49.5070.92 -30 NP36.2345.73 -21

