KEI Industries consolidated net profit declines 20.77% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Ecoboard Industries standalone net profit rises 10.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Rain Industries consolidated net profit declines 78.88% in the June 2020 quarter
Exide Industries standalone net profit declines 80.40% in the June 2020 quarter
Jattashankar Industries standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 31.07% to Rs 745.35 croreNet profit of KEI Industries declined 20.77% to Rs 36.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 45.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.07% to Rs 745.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1081.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales745.351081.36 -31 OPM %9.6910.53 -PBDT64.0986.08 -26 PBT49.5070.92 -30 NP36.2345.73 -21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU