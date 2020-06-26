Manor Estates & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sheraton Properties & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Symphony Q3 net profit UP 37.8 pc to Rs 51 cr
Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Indsoya reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Manor Estates & Industries reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU