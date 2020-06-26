Sunflag Iron & Steel Company standalone net profit rises 323.84% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.13% to Rs 417.49 croreNet profit of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company rose 323.84% to Rs 43.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.13% to Rs 417.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 509.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.30% to Rs 92.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 110.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.57% to Rs 1758.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2186.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales417.49509.96 -18 1758.122186.00 -20 OPM %12.146.53 -9.7110.88 - PBDT42.3825.36 67 140.53210.16 -33 PBT28.3315.14 87 94.33172.29 -45 NP43.9110.36 324 92.56110.59 -16
