Sunflag Iron & Steel Company standalone net profit rises 323.84% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.13% to Rs 417.49 crore

Net profit of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company rose 323.84% to Rs 43.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.13% to Rs 417.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 509.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.30% to Rs 92.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 110.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.57% to Rs 1758.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2186.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

