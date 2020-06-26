Bharat Rasayan standalone net profit rises 23.16% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 0.46% to Rs 270.98 crore

Net profit of Bharat Rasayan rose 23.16% to Rs 36.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.46% to Rs 270.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 272.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.34% to Rs 157.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 111.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.46% to Rs 1215.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 992.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales270.98272.23 0 1215.05992.18 22 OPM %17.8617.59 -18.8618.86 - PBDT53.9143.58 24 230.34173.80 33 PBT47.1639.32 20 208.40156.91 33 NP36.2229.41 23 157.64111.53 41

