Bharat Rasayan standalone net profit rises 23.16% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.46% to Rs 270.98 crore

Net profit of Bharat Rasayan rose 23.16% to Rs 36.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.46% to Rs 270.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 272.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.34% to Rs 157.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 111.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.46% to Rs 1215.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 992.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

