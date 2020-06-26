Bharat Rasayan standalone net profit rises 23.16% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Rasayan standalone net profit rises 17.42% in the December 2019 quarter
Bharat Parenterals standalone net profit rises 31.38% in the December 2019 quarter
Bharat Parenterals consolidated net profit rises 24.15% in the December 2019 quarter
Bharat Petroleum Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1361.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Bharat Heavy Electricals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1534.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 0.46% to Rs 270.98 croreNet profit of Bharat Rasayan rose 23.16% to Rs 36.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.46% to Rs 270.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 272.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.34% to Rs 157.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 111.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.46% to Rs 1215.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 992.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales270.98272.23 0 1215.05992.18 22 OPM %17.8617.59 -18.8618.86 - PBDT53.9143.58 24 230.34173.80 33 PBT47.1639.32 20 208.40156.91 33 NP36.2229.41 23 157.64111.53 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU