Manpasand Beverages reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.49 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 98.85% to Rs 0.38 croreNet Loss of Manpasand Beverages reported to Rs 21.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 33.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 98.85% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.3833.13 -99 OPM %-992.11-31.03 -PBDT-3.79-11.73 68 PBT-21.49-33.09 35 NP-21.49-33.09 35
