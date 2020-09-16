Jay Shree Tea & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.42 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.67% to Rs 79.39 croreNet profit of Jay Shree Tea & Industries reported to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 32.67% to Rs 79.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 117.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales79.39117.92 -33 OPM %9.952.75 -PBDT5.58-1.96 LP PBT1.42-5.96 LP NP1.42-5.96 LP
