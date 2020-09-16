Jay Shree Tea & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.42 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.67% to Rs 79.39 crore

Net profit of Jay Shree Tea & Industries reported to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 32.67% to Rs 79.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 117.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

