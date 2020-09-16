JUST IN
Venus Remedies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.97 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 156.28% to Rs 188.75 crore

Net profit of Venus Remedies reported to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 156.28% to Rs 188.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 73.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales188.7573.65 156 OPM %10.8913.29 -PBDT19.734.43 345 PBT11.14-4.07 LP NP1.97-4.07 LP

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 18:20 IST

