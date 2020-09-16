JUST IN
Vertoz Advertising standalone net profit declines 94.82% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.56% to Rs 3.27 crore

Net profit of Vertoz Advertising declined 94.82% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 39.56% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.275.41 -40 OPM %25.9952.87 -PBDT0.772.70 -71 PBT0.182.51 -93 NP0.132.51 -95

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 18:20 IST

