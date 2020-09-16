Vertoz Advertising standalone net profit declines 94.82% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.56% to Rs 3.27 crore

Net profit of Vertoz Advertising declined 94.82% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 39.56% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.275.4125.9952.870.772.700.182.510.132.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)