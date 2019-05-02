Manufacturing Growth Eases To Eight Month Low, Soft Increase In New Orders Weighs

India's sector growth eased to an eight-month low in April as new growth moderated. declined from 52.6 in March to 51.8 in April, reflecting weakest improvement in conditions since August 2018. This is the 21th consecutive month that the remained above the 50-point mark.

A print above 50 means expansion while a score below indicates contraction. April data indicated that softer increase in new orders restricted growth of output, employment and sentiment. Although remaining inside expansion territory, growth continued to soften and the fact that employment increased at the weakest pace for over a year suggests that producers are hardly gearing up for a rebound, noted the report.

