Tourism Sector Records Growth Of 6.7% In 2018

The domestic sector generated $247.3 billion (INR 16.91 trillion) in 2018, with a growth of 6.7%, latest FICCI- Report titled ' Inbound Tourism: Unlocking the Opportunities' noted. This makes the 8th largest country in terms of contribution to travel and GDP and the largest market in By 2029, Indian sector is likely to grow at 6.7% per annum to reach INR 35 trillion with 9.6% of GDP.

The report further highlights that the tourism sector generated 26.7 million jobs in 2018. By 2029, the sector is expected to provide employment to nearly 53 million people, directly and indirectly. Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) crossed 10 million in 2017 and the growth trend is expected to continue. Consumption by domestic tourists remains the key strength of the sector in India, much stronger than the global average. Growing disposable income, increase in new millennial tourists, new as well as new themes of tourism will further propel the growth.

FICCI- report also states that the systematic growth, maintenance and sustainable development of tourism destinations as well as focus on promoting the emerging avenues of tourism will be essential towards unlocking its true potential. The growth in Indian travel and tourism sector has largely been driven by domestic tourists. Foreign tourists still account for a limited share as compared to some of the top-ranking countries. The government intends to achieve the ambitious target of 1% foreign tourist arrivals in world's international tourist arrivals by 2020 and increase it to 2% by 2025.

Traditional and emerging themes of tourism, including Nature, Heritage & Cultural, Religious, Adventure, Medical & Wellness, MICE and Wedding, among others have been a key attraction for domestic and foreign tourists. Strong domestic demand and economic growth, price competitive offerings, infrastructure development, and emergence of new destinations and will continue to drive the growth of the industry in future.

