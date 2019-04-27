India's forex reserves declines by US$ 0.74 billion in the week ended 19 April

-
Forex reserves eases to US$ 414.1 billion as on 19 April 2019India's foreign exchange reserves declined by US$ 0.74 billion to US$ 414.15 billion in the week ended 19 April 2019. The foreign exchange reserves had stood at US$ 414.89 a week ago.
Within the foreign exchange reserves, the foreign currency assets declined to US$ 386.03 billion in the week ended 19 April 2019 from US$ 386.76 billion a week ago.
The gold assets were flat at US$ 23.30 billion from a week ago level. SDRs were flat at US$ 1.46 billion in the week ended 19 April 2019.
India's foreign exchange reserves increased by US$ 1.28 billion over March 2019, but declined US$ -9.44 billion over a year ago level, mainly driven by the decline in foreign currency assets.
