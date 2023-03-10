Belstar Microfinance Pvt standalone net profit rises 18.07% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 34.90% to Rs 249.39 croreNet profit of Belstar Microfinance Pvt rose 18.07% to Rs 13.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.90% to Rs 249.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 184.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales249.39184.87 35 OPM %45.0949.83 -PBDT20.1817.16 18 PBT17.3314.77 17 NP13.7211.62 18
