Belstar Microfinance Pvt standalone net profit rises 18.07% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.90% to Rs 249.39 crore

Net profit of Belstar Microfinance Pvt rose 18.07% to Rs 13.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.90% to Rs 249.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 184.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.249.39184.8745.0949.8320.1817.1617.3314.7713.7211.62

