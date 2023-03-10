Chitrali Properties Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.97 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Brigade Properties Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.84 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Brigade Properties Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.89 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Hemisphere Properties India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.96 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Godrej Properties records sales of over Rs 1,200 crore from two Mumbai projects
Godrej Properties ranks 1st in global residential developers
-
Sales rise 60.46% to Rs 25.61 croreNet profit of Chitrali Properties Pvt reported to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.46% to Rs 25.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales25.6115.96 60 OPM %66.5062.97 -PBDT7.221.62 346 PBT3.68-1.15 LP NP3.97-2.40 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU