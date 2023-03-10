Western Transmission Gujarat standalone net profit declines 32.23% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.63% to Rs 8.31 crore

Net profit of Western Transmission Gujarat declined 32.23% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.63% to Rs 8.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8.318.9094.3490.114.716.524.706.513.495.15

