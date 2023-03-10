Western Transmission Gujarat standalone net profit declines 32.23% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.63% to Rs 8.31 croreNet profit of Western Transmission Gujarat declined 32.23% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.63% to Rs 8.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.318.90 -7 OPM %94.3490.11 -PBDT4.716.52 -28 PBT4.706.51 -28 NP3.495.15 -32
