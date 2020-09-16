Marg Techno-Projects standalone net profit declines 38.89% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 40.63% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Marg Techno-Projects declined 38.89% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 40.63% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.450.32 41 OPM %60.0056.25 -PBDT0.110.18 -39 PBT0.110.18 -39 NP0.110.18 -39

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 18:00 IST

