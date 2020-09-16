Marg Techno-Projects standalone net profit declines 38.89% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 40.63% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Marg Techno-Projects declined 38.89% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 40.63% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.450.3260.0056.250.110.180.110.180.110.18

