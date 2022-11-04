Marico consolidated net profit declines 2.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.18% to Rs 2496.00 croreNet profit of Marico declined 2.59% to Rs 301.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 309.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.18% to Rs 2496.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2419.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2496.002419.00 3 OPM %17.3517.49 -PBDT437.00438.00 0 PBT400.00405.00 -1 NP301.00309.00 -3
