Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit declines 42.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.86% to Rs 1890.80 croreNet profit of Escorts Kubota declined 42.93% to Rs 98.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 173.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.86% to Rs 1890.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1690.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1890.801690.40 12 OPM %7.6513.19 -PBDT219.76267.84 -18 PBT182.86234.35 -22 NP98.83173.17 -43
