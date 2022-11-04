Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit declines 42.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.86% to Rs 1890.80 crore

Net profit of Escorts Kubota declined 42.93% to Rs 98.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 173.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.86% to Rs 1890.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1690.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1890.801690.407.6513.19219.76267.84182.86234.3598.83173.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)