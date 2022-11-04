Titan Company consolidated net profit rises 30.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.28% to Rs 8567.00 crore

Net profit of Titan Company rose 30.05% to Rs 831.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 639.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.28% to Rs 8567.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7243.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8567.007243.0014.5613.361248.00972.001142.00868.00831.00639.00

