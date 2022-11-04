Visaka Industries consolidated net profit declines 69.07% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.72% to Rs 364.73 crore

Net profit of Visaka Industries declined 69.07% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.72% to Rs 364.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 292.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.364.73292.436.7214.1922.7641.1210.1432.117.3823.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)