Visaka Industries consolidated net profit declines 69.07% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.72% to Rs 364.73 croreNet profit of Visaka Industries declined 69.07% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.72% to Rs 364.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 292.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales364.73292.43 25 OPM %6.7214.19 -PBDT22.7641.12 -45 PBT10.1432.11 -68 NP7.3823.86 -69
