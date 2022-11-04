Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit rises 17.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.03% to Rs 926.20 croreNet profit of Akzo Nobel India rose 17.37% to Rs 65.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.03% to Rs 926.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 740.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales926.20740.79 25 OPM %11.4912.81 -PBDT107.8095.02 13 PBT88.2075.30 17 NP65.4055.72 17
