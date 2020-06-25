Marico Ltd in demand

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 342.2, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.71% in last one year as compared to a 13.8% slide in NIFTY and a 0.54% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

Marico Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 342.2, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.9% on the day, quoting at 10212.7. The Sensex is at 34617.41, down 0.72%. Marico Ltd has gained around 6.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29487.4, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 342.65, up 0.94% on the day. Marico Ltd is down 7.71% in last one year as compared to a 13.8% slide in NIFTY and a 0.54% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 42.8 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)