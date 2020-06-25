Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Umang Dairies Ltd, XPRO India Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd and IIFL Wealth Management Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 June 2020.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 12.67 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60070 shares in the past one month.

Umang Dairies Ltd soared 19.92% to Rs 59. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 85065 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8469 shares in the past one month.

XPRO India Ltd surged 19.87% to Rs 28.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37640 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1899 shares in the past one month.

IIFL Securities Ltd rose 17.08% to Rs 44.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd gained 16.24% to Rs 1164.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1386 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2707 shares in the past one month.

