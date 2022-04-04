Marico Ltd stays in winning mode

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 524.95, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.44% in last one year as compared to a 22.39% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.66% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Marico Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 524.95, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.39% on the day, quoting at 17915.35. The Sensex is at 60093.17, up 1.38%. Marico Ltd has risen around 8.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36712.15, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 525.55, up 1.17% on the day. Marico Ltd is up 30.44% in last one year as compared to a 22.39% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.66% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 58.91 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

