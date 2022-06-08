Market declines for 4th day; Nifty holds 16,350

The key equity indices ended a volatile session with modest losses on Wednesday, declining for the fourth day in a row. The Nifty ended a tad above the 16,350 level. Shares of realty, media and PSU banks advanced while FMCG, oil & gas and consumer durables stocks declined. Market turned volatile after the RBI hiked the key repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.90%.

As per provisional closing basis, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 214.84 points or 0.39% to 54,892.49. The Nifty 50 index fell 60.10 points or 0.37% to 16,356.25.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.15% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.33%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,554 shares rose and 1,768 shares fell. A total of 111 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.55% to 19.9025.

Economy:

The World Bank has trimmed its growth forecast for India for the current financial year to 7.5%, marking a 1.2 percentage points cut down from its previous forecast of 8.7%. World Bank said it cut India's GDP growth forecast due to rising inflation, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions. The bank now sees India's growth slowing further to 7.1% in FY24. This is 30 basis points higher than the previous forecast of 6.8%. For FY25, GDP growth has been kept at 6.5%.

RBI Policy Action:

RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met on 6th, 7th and 8th June 2022. Based on an assessment of the macroeconomic situation and the outlook, the MPC voted unanimously to increase the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.90%, with immediate effect.

Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate stands adjusted to 4.65%; and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate to 5.15%. The MPC also decided unanimously to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth.

With the assumption of a normal monsoon in 2022 and average crude oil price (Indian basket) of $105 per barrel, inflation is now projected at 6.7% in 2022-23, with Q1 at 7.5%; Q2 at 7.4%; Q3 at 6.2%; and Q4 at 5.8%, with risks evenly balanced.

Around 75% of the increase in inflation projections can be attributed to the food group. Further, the baseline inflation projection of 6.7% for 2022-23 does not take into account the impact of monetary policy actions taken today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index fell 0.92% to 8,030 snapping its four days gaining streak. The index advanced 3.94% in four trading sessions.

Among the components of the Nifty Oil & Gas index, Gujarat Gas (down 6.86%), Aegis Logistics (down 3.61%), Oil India (down 2.51%), Adani Total Gas (down 2.36%) and Gujarat State Petronet (down 2.17%) were the top losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (MRPL) jumped 9.37% to Rs 118.50, extending rise to fourth consecutive trading session. Shares of the MRPL surged 46.89% in four trading sessions from its previous closing low of Rs 82.10 on 2 June 2022. The counter hit 52-week high of Rs 123.30 in intraday today. The stock has soared 225.07% from its 52-week low of Rs 37.10 recorded on 24 February 2022.

ITD Cementation India surged 7.92% to Rs 66.10 after the company announced that it has received letter of intent cum notice to proceed for a road project worth Rs 4,850 crore in Uttar Pradesh. The civil construction company has secured letter of intent cum notice to proceed for execution of civil and associated works on EPC basis to construct six lane greenfield expressway in Uttar Pradesh aggregating at Rs 4,850 crore.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOEC) surged 8.92% to Rs 213 after the company announced the commencement of oil production and gas sales from Block B-80.

Block B-80 is spread over a 56 square kilometer area in Western Offshore and was awarded under the first discovered small field (DSF) bid round 2016 on 27 March 2017. HOEC is the operator of this field with 60% participating interest and the remaining 40% is held by Adbhoot Estates.

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) slipped 1.56% to Rs 227.50. The company on Tuesday announced the signing of a Vivanta hotel in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Located in the heart of the city, the existing hotel will be upgraded into the Vivanta brand post renovation. This is a management contract with the KC Group. The hotel is slated to open at the end of 2022 after completing renovation. The 88-rooms Vivanta hotel is strategically located in the city centre, a short driving distance from the airport as well as all major tourist attractions and commercial districts.

RITES rose 0.18% to Rs 245.55. The construction company after trading hours yesterday, said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Grands Trains DU Senegal for technical cooperation in the railway sector. Grands Trains DU Senegal is a railroad company of Senegal. The MoU also facilitates RITES to offer its services for the operation and maintenance of the railway network and sidings.

Adani Power fell 2.06% to Rs 285.20. The company on Tuesday announced that it signed share purchase agreements to acquire 100% equity shares of two infrastructure development companies, Support Properties (SPPL) and Eternus Real Estate (EREPL). The total cash consideration to acquire SPPL is Rs 280.10 crore, while EREPL will be acquired at an aggregate equity value of Rs 329.30 crore. The company said that the transaction is expected to be completed in two weeks.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB) fell 2.10% to Rs 16.35. The bank said that its board has approved the proposal to raise upto Rs 1,500 crore through non-convertible debt securities. The board of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Wednesday approved the proposal for raising funds by way of issuing non-convertible debt securities upto Rs 1,500 crore on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches, within a period of 1 year from the date of seeking shareholders' approval.

PNB Bank rose 3.96% to Rs 343. The board of Punjab National Bank (PNB) has approved an investment of upto Rs 500 crore by participating in the rights issue of PNB Housing Finance. The public sector bank's board has approved the bank's participation in the proposed rights issue of PNB Housing Finance (PNBHFL) for an amount upto Rs 500 crore, in order to retain bank's shareholding at 30% or below but above 26%, and to retain its status as promoter.

Global Markets:

The Dow Jones futures were down 138 points, indicating a negative opening in the US stock market today.

European stocks fell across the board while most Asian shares advanced on Wednesday. Japan's economy shrank an annualized 0.5% in the first quarter, revised government data showed Wednesday.

International markets have pulled back this week amid nervousness over forthcoming U. S. data releases this week, including the latest inflation reading on Friday.

The World Bank on Tuesday cut its global growth forecast to 2.9% for 2022 and warned of the world economy slipping into a period of stagflation reminiscent of the 1970s.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2022 settlement was up 20 cents or 0.17% at $ 120.77 a barrel.

