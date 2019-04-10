Market drifts lower in early trade

Key indices drifted lower in early trade on negative Asian stocks. At 9:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 37.04 points or 0.1% at 38,902.18. The was down 2.45 points or 0.02% at 11,669.50.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap was up 0.19%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap was up 0.22%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 777 shares rose and 505 shares fell. A total of 84 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian shares are trading lower as the IMF lowered its global growth outlook and as tensions over tariffs between the and escalated.

U.S. stocks closed lower Tuesday, with the S&P 500 snapping its eight-day winning streak, on fears over escalation of trade tensions with the and a weaker global outlook from the

The office of the U.S. threatened to levy tariffs on many European goods late Monday. The threat is a retaliation against European companies' subsidies for If the U.S. follows through, the proposed tariffs would affect about $11 billion in imports to the U.S., including helicopters, bicycles, cheese and wine. Lighthizer said the would wait for clearance to implement the duties.

The IMF lowered the outlook for global economic growth in 2019 to 3.3% from 3.5% projected in January, marking its third reduction of growth expectations in six months. The decline has been broadly felt, with all advanced economies, including the U.S., and most major emerging-market economies seeing deterioration in their outlook.

Among stocks, IndusInd rose 0.1%. IndusInd priced its maiden USD bond issuance in the offshore public markets. The raised $400 million at a coupon rate of 3.875% per annum, payable semi-annually. Notes will be listed on Singapore SGX and the India INX, Gift City. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 9 April 2019.

Industries surged 7.4%. Industries announced that it has signed a construction license agreement (CLA) with Gevo, Inc, USA dated 4 April 2019, to commercialize technology for the production of lsobutanol using sugary-based feedstocks, such as juice, syrup and molasses. Pursuant to the CLA, will provide engineering procurement and construction (EPC) services to 3rd parties using a process design package developed by Praj. This package uses Gevo's proprietary lsobutanol biocatalyst on sugary-based feedstock. lsobutanol derived from said proprietary process is that finds application in aviation and racing cars. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 9 April 2019.

fell 2.86%. said that its board will meet on 12 April 2019, to consider fund raising by preferential allotment of equity shares. Additionally, the board will also consider raising capital through the issuance and allotment of BASEL III compliant additional tier-1 debt instruments in the nature of bonds. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 9 April 2019.

