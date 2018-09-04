Market drops in volatile trade

Key benchmark indices logged modest losses after a volatile session of trade. The barometer index, the Sensex, was down 154.60 points or 0.4% at 38,142.40, as per the provisional closing data. The was down 62.05 points or 0.54% at 11,520.30, as per the provisional closing data. dropped sharply.

A bout of volatility was seen in early trade as the key benchmark indices reversed initial gains to sink in red on negative Asian stocks. Key benchmark indices were off day's low in morning trade. A divergent trend was witnessed in mid-morning trade. Stocks continued to hover near the flat line in early afternoon trade. Key indices came off day's high and were trading near flat line in afternoon trade. Fresh selling pulled the key benchmark indices low in mid-afternoon trade. Indices cut losses after hitting intraday low in late trade.

The Mid-Cap lost 2.6%. The Small-Cap fell 2.04%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On the BSE, 766 shares rose and 2010 shares fell. A total of 135 shares were unchanged.

dropped sharply. (down 5.1%), ACC (down 4.41%), (down 3.65%) and (down 3.39%) edged lower.

lost 3.77%. Grasim has exposure to the through its holding in

fell 1.91%. during market hours today, 4 September 2018 announced the completion of a cGMP inspection carried out by the US at its The inspection closed with one observation, a procedural deficiency. The inspection at the site was conducted between 27 and 31 August 2018 by three investigators.

The inspection focused on cGMP compliance and also on the safety of Lupin's Valsartan, Losartan and Irbesartan APIs (commonly known as 'Sartans') in light of the safety alert issued by Regulatory Authorities on the NDMA (classified as a probable human carcinogen) impurity in Valsartan supplied by some companies. During the inspection, the US concluded that the of 'Sartans' are safe with no chance of presence of the NDMA impurity in the APIs.

Overseas, European stocks were broadly lower on Tuesday as rising trade tensions and the sell-off in emerging market currencies, particularly in and Turkey, kept investors nervous. Asian stocks were broadly positive on Tuesday afternoon, after a slightly turbulent trading day, with markets remaining uncertain over trade concerns and emerging market worries. US markets were closed yesterday, 3 September 2018 for the holiday.

Reportedly, US and Canadian officials are still due to resume talks Wednesday on a revised North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) deal, after they failed to reach an agreement last week. and the US have already struck a deal.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)