Metal and mining stocks decline

Stocks continued to hover near the flat line in early afternoon trade. At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex, was up 16 points or 0.04% at 38,328.52. The was down 5.80 points or 0.05% at 11,576.55. Metal and stocks declined.

A bout of volatility was seen in early trade as the key benchmark indices reversed initial gains to sink in red on negative Asian stocks. Key benchmark indices were off day's low in morning trade. A divergent trend was witnessed in mid-morning trade.

The Mid-Cap was down 1.21%. The Small-Cap was down 0.63%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On the BSE, 954 shares rose and 1555 shares fell. A total of 122 shares were unchanged.

Metal and stocks declined. (down 3.47%), (down 1.32%), Vedanta (down 1.27%), (down 0.15%), (down 0.45%), (Sail) (down 2.76%), (down 1.66%), (down 0.75%) and (down 1.67%) edged lower. NMDC (up 0.31%) rose.

fell 0.98%. during market hours today, 4 September 2018 announced the completion of a cGMP inspection carried out by the US at its The inspection closed with one observation, a procedural deficiency. The inspection at the site was conducted between 27 and 31 August 2018 by three investigators.

The inspection focused on cGMP compliance and also on the safety of Lupin's Valsartan, Losartan and Irbesartan APIs (commonly known as 'Sartans') in light of the safety alert issued by Regulatory Authorities on the NDMA (classified as a probable human carcinogen) impurity in supplied by some companies. During the inspection, the US concluded that the of 'Sartans' are safe with no chance of presence of the NDMA impurity in the APIs.

Overseas, most Asian stocks fell amid continuing concerns about stability in emerging markets and prospects for escalating US- trade tensions. US markets were closed yesterday, 3 September 2018 for the holiday.

Reportedly, US and Canadian officials are still due to resume talks Wednesday on a revised North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) deal, after they failed to reach an agreement last week. and the US have already struck a deal.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)