Market extends gains; FMCG stocks decline

Domestic benchmarks extended gains and hit the day's high in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty scaled 15,150 level as positive global cues boosted investors' sentiment. Barring the Nifty FMCG index, all the sectoral indices on the NSE were trading in the green. Trading was volatile as the February 2021 F&O contracts expire today, 25 February 2021.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 535 points or 1.05% at 51,316.76. The Nifty 50 index added 189.5 points or 1.26% at 15,171.35.

The broader market was trading with strong gains.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.24% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index surged 1.42%.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 1,790 shares rose and 1,114 shares fell. A total of 158 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 28,739.17 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 230.44 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 February 2021, provisional data showed.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index slipped 0.31% to 32,989.95, snapping its two-day rising streak.

Marico (down 4.1%), Varun Beverages (down 2.2%), Nestle India (down 1.35%), Emami (down 1.18%), HUL (down 0.67%) and Jubilant Foodworks (down 0.52%) declined.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 11,25,53,318 with 24,97,419 deaths. India reported 1,51,708 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,56,705 deaths while 1,07,38,501 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 6.157% as compared to its previous close of 6.147%.

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee fell to 72.47, compared with its previous closing of 72.35.

MCX Gold futures for 5 April 2021 settlement shed 0.29% to Rs 46,389.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, lost 0.3% to 89.903.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2021 settlement rose 51 cents to $67.55 a barrel. The contract gained 2.55% to settle at $67.04 a barrel in the previous session.

