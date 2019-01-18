Market headed for a positive start

Trading of index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 13 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading higher Friday amid optimism for progress in U.S.- trade talks. US stocks advanced on Thursday as a published report that the was considering lifting tariffs on Chinese imports lifted investor sentiment. reportedly discussed lifting some or all tariffs imposed on Chinese imports and suggested offering a tariff rollback during trade discussions scheduled for January 30.

Back home,key indices settled with small gains after a volatile session of trade yesterday, 17 January 2019. The barometer index, the BSE Sensex, rose 52.79 points or 0.15% to settle at 36,374.08. The index rose 14.90 points or 0.14% to settle at 10,905.20.

The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 842.13 crore yesterday, 17 January 2019, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 727.46 crore yesterday, 17 January 2019, as per provisional data.

Among corporate news,Hindustan Unilever's (HUL) net profit rose 8.9% to Rs 1444 crore on 12.4% increase in net sales to Rs 9357 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 17 January 2018.

On a consolidated basis, Reliance Industries' (RIL) net profit increased 8.82% to Rs 10251 crore on 56.69% increase in net sales to Rs 156397 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 17 January 2018.

announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire a portfolio of seven branded from Inc. The acquisition also brings-in an in the US.

