Market breadth turns negative

Stocks sink in negative zone in afternoon trade. At 13:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 50.58 points or 0.14% at 36,270.71. The was down 16.30 points or 0.15% at 10,874.

Local stocks nudged higher in early trade on positive Asian stocks. Key indices hovered in positive zone in morning trade. Stocks traded in a small range in mid-morning trade. Volatility struck bourses in early afternoon trade as the key benchmark indices erased intraday gains and were trading a tad above the flat line.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap was off 0.56%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap was off 0.29%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, turned negative from positive. On the BSE, 965 shares rose and 1404 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged.

(up 1.58%), (up 1.2%), (up 0.94%), (up 0.9%) and (up 0.87%) edged higher from the Sensex pack.

(down 3.06%), (down 2.21%), (down 1.59%), (down 1.55%) and ITC (down 1%) edged lower from the Sensex pack.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading mixed as concerns about rising U.S.- tensions offset signs of a better-than-expected start to the earnings season. A report that the US was investigating China's for allegedly stealing trade secrets from American companies also weighed on sentiment.

In US, Wall Street's major indexes hit one-month highs on Wednesday as strong earnings from and boosted investor sentiment. The rose 141.57 points, or 0.59%, to 24,207.16, the S&P 500 gained 5.8 points, or 0.22%, to 2,616.1 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.86 points, or 0.15%, to 7,034.69.

Investors are watching the implications of a protracted, partial government shutdown, which has now stretched to a record 26th day. While markets have largely shrugged off the drama unfolding in Washington, economists warn that the longer the impasse lasts, the greater the effect on the will be.

In Europe, survived a vote of no-confidence in parliament, a day after her proposed Brexit plan was overwhelmingly rejected by lawmakers. The defeat, 432 against compared with 202 in favor, was the largest margin of defeat by a sitting since the 1920s, and throws into doubt the country's plans to exit from the EU without disrupting global markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)