Market nudges lower in early trade

Domestic stocks edged lower in early trade on negative Asian stocks. At 9:25 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was down 37.81 points or 0.11% at 35,838.41. The index was down 22.80 points or 0.21% at 10,723.25.

The BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.47%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.25%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 472 shares rose and 714 shares fell. A total of 52 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian stocks slipped on Friday after grim US figures raised fresh doubts about the strength of the US economy. U.S. stocks closed mostly lower Thursday as disappointment over weak overshadowed optimism over U.S.- trade talks, but the Nasdaq eked out gains to rise for a fifth session in a row.

U.S. fell by 1.2% in December, the largest single-month decline since 2009. The U.S. producer-price index fell by 0.1% in January.

Traders are waiting for results of a meeting on Friday between the Trump administration's top two negotiators and Chinese in There has been no decision to extend a March 1 US deadline for a deal, reportedly said on Thursday.

Back home, gained 3.67% to Rs 136.95. The company's net profit rose 64.8% to Rs 8,262.70 crore on 20.4% increase in net sales to Rs 27,694.09 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 14 February 2019.

The company got $66.38 for every barrel of it sold in the quarter, 13.6% higher than $58.42 per barrel realisation a year ago. were 16.3% higher at $3.36 per million British thermal unit. said total production dropped 4.8% to 6.036 million tonne, but total rose 6.6% to 6.691 billion cubic metre.

Further, the board approved a proposal for buyback of its equity shares. Around 25.29 crore equity shares of the company will be bought back at the price of Rs 159 per equity share payable in cash. The total cost of this share buyback will not exceed Rs 4,022 crore, ONGC said in its statement. The process of buyback is likely to be completed in February 2019.

rose 0.56%. Nestle India's net profit rose 9.6% to Rs 341.76 crore on 11.2% increase in net sales to Rs 2,878.83 crore in Q4 December 2018 over Q4 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 14 February 2019.

(India) gained 2.3%. (India) reported net loss of Rs 587.77 crore in Q3 December 2018 compared with net profit of Rs 165.25 crore in Q3 December 2017. Net sales rose 1% to Rs 6,147.98 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 14 February 2019.

Meanwhile, Jet Airways' board approved a Bank led Provisional Resolution Plan (BLPRP), proposing restructuring under the provisions of the RBI Circular in order to meet a funding gap of nearly Rs 8500 crore which is to be met by an appropriate mix of equity infusion, debt restructuring, sale/ sale and lease back/ refinancing of aircraft, among other things.

The BLPRP will be presented for consideration of each of the consortium of lenders, the overseeing committee of the Indian bankers' association, the board of directors of Etihad Airways, and the promoter.

