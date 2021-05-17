Market may open higher

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 28 points at the opening bell.

The Wholesale price index (WPI) inflation data for April is scheduled to be released on Monday.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Monday as investors reacted to the release of Chinese economic data.

China's industrial output grew 9.8% in April from a year ago, slower than the 14.1% surge in March, official data showed on Monday. Retail sales rose 17.7% year-on-year in April, much weaker than a 24.9% uptick expected by analysts and down from the 34.2% jump seen in March.

Wall Street closed higher in a broad rally as signs of a rebounding economy squared off against mounting inflation jitters.

Domestic markets:

Back home, equity indices ended near flat line on Friday. Gains were capped amid worries over the economic impact of the second wave of COVID-19 due to lockdowns and restrictions in various states. The S&P BSE Sensex, rose 41.75 points or 0.09% at 48,732.55. The Nifty 50 index declined 18.7 points or 0.13% to 14,677.80.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,607.85 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 613.26 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 May, provisional data showed.

