Market may open higher

SGX Nifty:
Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 28 points at the opening bell.
The Wholesale price index (WPI) inflation data for April is scheduled to be released on Monday.
Global markets:
Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Monday as investors reacted to the release of Chinese economic data.
China's industrial output grew 9.8% in April from a year ago, slower than the 14.1% surge in March, official data showed on Monday. Retail sales rose 17.7% year-on-year in April, much weaker than a 24.9% uptick expected by analysts and down from the 34.2% jump seen in March.
Wall Street closed higher in a broad rally as signs of a rebounding economy squared off against mounting inflation jitters.
Domestic markets:
Back home, equity indices ended near flat line on Friday. Gains were capped amid worries over the economic impact of the second wave of COVID-19 due to lockdowns and restrictions in various states. The S&P BSE Sensex, rose 41.75 points or 0.09% at 48,732.55. The Nifty 50 index declined 18.7 points or 0.13% to 14,677.80.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,607.85 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 613.26 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 May, provisional data showed.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU