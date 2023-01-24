Market may open higher

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 91 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher as Lunar New Year holidays were observed in most of the region.

US stocks closed sharply higher on Monday, fuelled by surging technology stocks as investors began an earnings-heavy week with a renewed enthusiasm for market-leading momentum stocks that were battered last year.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the domestic equity benchmarks ended with modest gains on Monday, snapping a two-day losing streak amid positive cues from global peers. The barometer index S&P BSE Sensex advanced 319.90 points or 0.53% to 60,941.67. The Nifty 50 index added 90.90 points or 0.50% to 18,118.55.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 219.87 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 434.96 crore in the Indian equity market on 23 January, provisional data showed.

