Market may open higher; Economic Survey eyed

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 83 points at the opening bell.

The Central government is set to table the Economic Survey 2022-23 today, 31 January 2023. The Economic Survey is the government's review of how the economy fared in the past year. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the Union Budget 2023 on 1 February 2023.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has retained its GDP growth forecasts for India for 2022-23 and 2023-24 at 6.8% and 6.1%, respectively. Growth in India is set to decline from 6.8% in 2022-23 to 6.1% in 2023-24 before picking up to 6.8% in 2024-25, with resilient domestic demand despite external headwinds, the IMF said in an update to its World Economic Outlook report.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Tuesday as investors look ahead to a range of economic data and a potential interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

US stocks traded lower Monday, pausing a January rally as investors braced for the busiest week of earnings season and a possible interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

The Federal Open Market Committee meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, when the Fed is expected to hike rates by one-quarter of a percentage point. Investors will be looking for clues about how much higher the central bank will take rates in the fight against inflation.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the benchmark indices managed to settle higher on Monday, snapping a two-day losing streak. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 169.51 points or 0.29% to 59,500.41. The Nifty 50 index added 44.60 points or 0.25% to 17,648.95.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 6,792.80 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,512.63 crore in the Indian equity market on 30 January, provisional data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)