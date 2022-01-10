Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 3.23%, NIFTY jumps 1.07%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 3.23% at 2759.85 today. The index has slipped 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda added 5.19%, Punjab National Bank gained 3.73% and Canara Bank jumped 3.49%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 51.00% over last one year compared to the 25.48% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 2.25% and Nifty Realty index added 1.92% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.07% to close at 18003.3 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.09% to close at 60395.63 today.

