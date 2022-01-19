Market may open lower

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 19 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading lower on Wednesday following an overnight sell-off on Wall Street.

US stocks fell sharply Tuesday as government bond yields hit Covid-era highs and after Goldman Sachs reported disappointing earnings. Microsoft announced that the software giant will buy video game company Activision Blizzard in an all-cash transaction valued at $68.7 billion.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the domestic equity benchmarks ended with deep cuts on Tuesday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slumped 554.05 points or 0.90% to 60,754.86. The Nifty 50 index lost 195.05 points or 1.07% to 18,113.05.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,254.95 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 220.20 crore in the Indian equity market on 18 January, provisional data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)