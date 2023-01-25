Market may open lower; F&O expiry may trigger volatility

SGX Nifty:

Trading could be volatile as traders roll over positions in the F&O segment from the near month January series to February series. The January 2023 F&O contracts will expire today, 25 January 2023. The domestic stock market will remain shut on Thursday, 26 January 2023 on account of Republic Day.

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 47 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Wednesday, taking the lead from Wall Street's struggle for direction as China and Hong Kong markets remain closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

US stocks ended nominally lower on Tuesday at the close of a rocky session marked by a raft of mixed earnings and a technical malfunction at the opening bell.

The downturn in the US business activity eased slightly in January even as it contracted for the seventh straight month, survey showed on Tuesday. S&P Global said its flash US Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, shot off to 46.6 this month from a final reading of 45 in December.

Back home, the domestic stock market ended flat after a volatile session on Tuesday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 37.08 points or 0.06% to 60,978.75. The Nifty 50 index ended flat at 18,118.30.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 760.51 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,144.75 crore in the Indian equity market on 24 January, provisional data showed.

