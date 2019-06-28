JUST IN
Market may open slightly higher

Capital Market 

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 6 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading lower on Friday as investors watched for developments from the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

In US, the S&P 500 halted a four-day slump but the Dow marked its longest skid since March as investors awaited U.S.-China trade talks between President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping during the G-20 meeting in Japan that begins Friday. A tariff cease-fire between Beijing and Washington would avert the next round of tariffs on additional $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.

On the economic data front, the Commerce Department issued its final revision of first quarter GDP growth and said the U.S. economy grew at a solid rate of 3.1% in the first quarter, but consumer spending and business investments grew at a slower pace than in the earlier estimates.

Back home,key equity benchmarks ended almost flat after a volatile trading session yesterday, 27 June 2019. The key barometer, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 5.67 points or 0.01% to 39,586.41. The Nifty 50 index fell 6 points or 0.05% to 11,841.55.

The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 0.71 crore yesterday, 27 June 2019, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 196.57 crore yesterday, 27 June 2019, as per provisional data.

