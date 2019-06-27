JUST IN
China Market gains on temporary trade truce ahead of G20

Commerce and Industry Minister reviews draft National Logistics Policy
Nifty trades above 11,900

Key indices firmed up once again in afternoon trade. The Nifty was trading a tad above 11900-mark. At 13:24 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 219.95 points or 0.56% at 39,812.03. The Nifty 50 index was up 61.55 points or 0.52% at 11,909.10

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.32%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.68%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, 1385 shares rose and 955 shares fell. A total of 159 shares were unchanged.

Indiabulls Housing Finance (up 3.50%), Tata Motors (up 3.10%), Eicher Motors (up 2.52%), Grasim Industries (up 1.76%) and Hero MotoCorp (up 1.41%) advanced.

Tech Mahindra (down 3.29%), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (down 2.19%), UPL (down 1.71%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.14%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.03%) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 0.83%) declined.

Bharti Infratel was up 1.90%. A foreign investment brokerage firm has reportedly resumed its coverage with overweight rating on the stock, citing stability in tenancy.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was up 2.39%. The company has received permission for the voluntary liquidation of Mahindra International UK (MIUL), a subsidiary. Post liquidation, MIUL has ceased to be a subsidiary of the company. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 26 June 2019.

Most fertilizer stocks advanced. Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals (up 2.25%), Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (up 1.67%), National Fertilizers (up 1.48%), Zuari Global (up 0.90%), Tata Chemicals (up 0.59%), Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore (up 0.51%) and Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals (up 0.20%) advanced. Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (down 0.27%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (down 0.12%) and Coromandel International (down 0.10%) declined.

Most sugar stocks rose. KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation (up 7.27%), Simbhaoli Sugars (up 6.62%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (up 6.37%), Sakthi Sugars (up 4.31%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar (up 4.16%), Balrampur Chini Mills (up 4.13%), Dhampur Sugar Mills (up 3.73%), EID Parry (India) (up 3.17%), Shree Renuka Sugar (up 2.79%), Dwarikesh Sugar Industries (up 2.33%) and Rana Sugars (up 2.18%) edged higher. Empee Sugars and Chemicals (down 4.71%) and DCM Shriram Industries (down 0.70%) edged lower.

Overseas, shares in Europe and Asia were trading higher ahead of the highly anticipated G20 meeting.

US stocks closed mostly lower Wednesday, as investors grew increasingly skeptical that a U.S.-China trade deal is in the offing, though technology shares were supported by optimism related to Micron Technology's better-than expected guidance.

