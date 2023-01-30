Market may open slightly higher

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 12 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Monday as mainland Chinese markets jumped on resuming trade after a week-long New Year break.

US stocks ended higher on Friday, fueled by gains in Tesla shares and a better-than-expected GDP report on Thursday.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the equity benchmark indices crashed on Friday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 874.16 points or 1.45% to 59,330.90. The Nifty 50 index slumped 287.60 points or 1.61% to 17,604.35.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,977.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,252.33 crore in the Indian equity market on 27 January, provisional data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)