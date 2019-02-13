Market trades in a range

The market was trading in a narrow range in afternoon trade. At 13:18 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was up 88.09 points or 0.24% at 36,241.71. The was up 25.25 points or 0.23% at 10,856.65.

Domestic stocks edged higher in early trade boosted by improved industrial production data for December. Stocks trimmed gains in morning trade. Key indices hovered with modest gains in mid-morning trade.

The BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.03%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.06%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 1089 shares rose and 1236 shares fell. A total of 125 shares were unchanged.

(up 2.28%), ITC (up 1.47%), HDFC (up 1.04%), (up 0.88%) and (up 0.61%), were the major Senex gainers.

(down 2.23%), (down 1.18%), (down 1.11%), Asian Paints (down 0.82%) and NTPC (down 0.68%), were the major Senex losers.

rose 0.97% after consolidated net profit rose 310% to Rs 1461.03 crore on 16.04% increase in net sales to Rs 7656.71 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The company said that net profit for Q3 last year was adversely impacted by one-time deferred tax adjustment of Rs 513 crore related to changes in US tax rates. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 12 February 2019.

EBITDA was reported at Rs 2,069 crore in Q3 December 2018, up by 48% over Q3 December 2017, with resulting EBITDA margin of 27%. Margins were partly driven by forex gains, the company said.

Sale of branded formulations in in Q3 was Rs 2,235 crore, up by 7% and accounted for 29% of total sales. Sales in the US were $362 million for the quarter, a growth of 10% over same period last year and accounted for 34% of total sales. Sales in emerging markets were at $203 million in Q3, up 7% over same quarter last year and accounted for 19% of total sales. Formulation sales in Rest of World (ROW) markets excluding US and Emerging Markets were $125 million in Q3, a growth of 4% over Q3 last year and accounted for approximately 12% of revenues.

shed 0.74%. Construction said that Buildings and Factories business has secured a design and build order for the construction of hospitals from a in The project that will feature 37 linear accelerator bunkers has to be completed within stringent timelines of 30 months. The business has also secured another order for the construction of a hospital in Udupi, The announcement was made during market hours today, 13 February 2019.

rose 1.35% after net profit rose 74.9% to Rs 1,233.45 crore on 23.2% increase in net sales to Rs 3,514.03 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 12 February 2019.

On the macro front, India's industrial production (base year 2011-12=100) increased at improved pace of 2.4% in December 2018, compared with 0.3% growth recorded in November 2018. The industrial production growth for November 2018 has been revised downwards from 0.5% increase reported provisionally. The data was released by government after market hours yesterday, 12 February 2019.

The all-India general CPI inflation eased to 2.05% in January 2019 (new base 2012=100), compared with 2.11% in December 2018. The corresponding provisional inflation rate for rural area was 1.29% and urban area 2.91% in January 2019 as against 1.50% and 2.91% in December 2018. The core CPI inflation eased to 5.36% in January 2019 compared with 5.66% in December 2018. The data was released by government after market hours yesterday, 12 February 2019.

Overseas, Asian stocks nudged higher on Wednesday, lifted by optimism that the and might be able to hammer out a deal to resolve their nearly year-long trade dispute. US stock indexes closed at their highest levels for 2019 on Tuesday after lawmakers reached a tentative deal to prevent a government shutdown and as optimism grew over a potential trade deal between the U.S. and

Democratic and Republican lawmakers reached a deal late Monday to avert another government closure after GOP negotiators agreed to a border-security deal that will involve far less money for an extension of the border wall than has been demanding.

Bilateral trade negotiations entered a second day in Beijing, with and U.S. Trade due to arrive Thursday for more high-level discussions.

