Market trades in range; breadth positive

The main indices traded in a narrow range with modest gains in mid-afternoon trade. At 14:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 222.32 points or 0.43% at 52,522.51. The Nifty 50 index gained 63.15 points or 0.4% at 15,800.45.
The Sensex hit a record high of 52,626.64 and the Nifty hit a record high of 15,835.55 early trade today
The broader market was mixed. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.06%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.36%.
Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 1,715 shares rose and 1,400 shares fell.
A total of 151 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index rose 0.44% to 10,769.40, snapping its two day losing streak. The auto index saw bargain hunting after falling 1.4% in two days.
Ashok Leyland (up 3.67%), Tata Motors (up 1.87%), Escorts (up 1.58%), Eicher Motors (up 1.47%) and Bosch (up 0.9%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.4%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.29%), Bajaj Auto (up 0.21%) and Hero MotoCorp (up 0.17%) climbed.
Stocks in Spotlight:
TCS rose 2.02% after the IT major said that it has expanded its strategic partnership with Virgin Atlantic to help the latter embark on a new phase of recovery and growth. The enhanced partnership builds on a 17-year relationship between the two organisations and will see TCS take exclusive responsibility for end-to-end operational management and digital transformation. This includes technology operations, where TCS will enable Virgin Atlantic to leverage the best of Microsoft Azure through a series of technology and business transformation initiatives.
Solar Industries India rose 0.09%. The company said that it has secured multiple orders from Coal India having contract value of approximately Rs 365 crore. The orders are for supply of cartridge explosives and accessories over a period of two years.
Numbers to Watch:
In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee fell to 73.07 compared with its previous closing of 73.06.
MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2021 settlement rose 0.09% to Rs 49,243.
The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.04% to 90.11.
The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper fell to 6.01% from 6.019% recorded at the close of the previous trading session.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2021 settlement rose 14 cents to $72.66 a barrel. The contract remained settled at $72.52.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU