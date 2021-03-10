Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 296.44 points or 1.25% at 23922.79 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Eicher Motors Ltd (up 2.94%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 2.53%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.98%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.86%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.65%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 1.64%), Exide Industries Ltd (up 1.45%), Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (up 1.28%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.14%), and Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.06%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 349.77 or 0.69% at 51375.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 80.65 points or 0.53% at 15179.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 138.9 points or 0.66% at 21120.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 57.9 points or 0.83% at 6993.76.

On BSE,1439 shares were trading in green, 706 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

