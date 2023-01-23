Marksans Pharma gets UK MHRA approval for Fluoxetine oral solution

Marksans Pharma said that the UK MHRA has granted market authorisation to the company's wholly owned subsidiary Relonchem for Fluoxetine 20mg/5ml oral solution.

The drug maker said that the therapeutic use of the product is for treatment of depressive illness and other mental/mood disorders.

The product will be manufactured at the plant of Bell, Sons & Co. (Druggists) Ltd. located at Gifford House, Slaidburn Crescent, Southport, UK.

Mumbai-based Marksans Pharma is engaged in the research, manufacturing & marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulations in the global markets.

The drug maker consolidated net profit rose 29.9% to Rs 60.12 crore on a 25.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 452.56 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip fell 1.41% to currently trade at Rs 66.20 on the BSE.

