Persistent Systems Ltd spurts 4.34%, up for third straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4511, up 4.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 18101.8. The Sensex is at 60898.32, up 0.46%. Persistent Systems Ltd has gained around 18.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29529.65, up 1.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4476.75, up 4.98% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 44.08 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

