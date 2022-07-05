PTC India Ltd Surges 2.45%, S&P BSE Utilities index Gains 1.08%

PTC India Ltd has lost 2.87% over last one month compared to 1.59% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 4.03% drop in the SENSEX

PTC India Ltd gained 2.45% today to trade at Rs 79.4. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 1.08% to quote at 3408.51. The index is down 1.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JSW Energy Ltd increased 1.74% and Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd added 1.73% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 38.99 % over last one year compared to the 1.21% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

PTC India Ltd has lost 2.87% over last one month compared to 1.59% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 4.03% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3092 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 88072 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 144.45 on 19 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 70.25 on 23 Jun 2022.

