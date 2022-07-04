Oil India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Responsive Industries Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and Geojit Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 July 2022.

Oil India Ltd crashed 6.36% to Rs 200.35 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Responsive Industries Ltd lost 5.33% to Rs 132.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10667 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23392 shares in the past one month.

JSW Steel Ltd tumbled 4.75% to Rs 551. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 97832 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd shed 4.29% to Rs 1875.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41168 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Geojit Financial Services Ltd slipped 4.18% to Rs 49.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 75981 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32542 shares in the past one month.

