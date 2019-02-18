Marsons reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.79 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Marsons reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales00.93 -100 OPM %02.15 -PBDT0.79-0.52 LP PBT0.79-0.95 LP NP0.79-3.13 LP
